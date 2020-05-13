The thought of welcoming new life is what gets Hawke's Bay midwife Sarah Nation up in the middle of the night.

Tuesday was International Nurses Day - within the wider 2020 International Year of the Nurse and Midwife – and it's a career which the community-based lead maternity carer (LMC) says is a rewarding one.

"I love getting to know people and their families and empowering women to welcome their new baby".

Nation describes midwifery as being with women in partnership.

"I believe midwifery care is the foundation of health and wellbeing - giving families and babies the best start. Midwives are the first contact and link to ongoing health services and support.

"It's a partnership of trust developed through the continuity of care that midwives offer through the journey of pregnancy, birth and postnatal period.

"I get to see women and families at their very best and also during their most vulnerable times.

"Midwifery is not just about cuddling babies. There are many challenges for midwives and families, but the midwifery relationship is a truly remarkable one," she said.

After falling in love with midwifery on a nursing placement she had always planned to enter the career once she finished her nursing training.

The arrival of her own children put this plan on hold, but the thought never went away.

She studied the practice through Wintec via satellite programme in Hawke's Bay.

This meant a lot of time away from her family while becoming qualified over three years.

"It was tough but a real highlight and achievement and I've never looked back."

She now runs her clinic from home and has the support of a practice partner and has recently become the Hawke's Bay chair for the New Zealand College of Midwives.

"We have a fantastic group of midwives in Hawke's Bay.

"The challenges of Covid-19 has seen us all come together for clinical and pastoral support. I know I can call any of the midwives here and get support. We really are a united team.

"My daughter is training to be a midwife and it's really important to me that midwifery care is world class and sustainable for future generations of midwives and women."