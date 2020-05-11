Kieran Nicholson isn't fazed at being just one of three male registered nurses working in primary care in Hawke's Bay.

The 23-year-old had previously considered a number of career options including firefighting, the military and becoming a doctor before making the decision to become a nurse at age 15.

It was discussions with a high school teacher, the knowledge that he wanted to be closely involved in helping people, and tours of nursing training facilities that led to the decision.

Today is International Nurses Day - within the wider 2020 International Year of the Nurse and Midwife - and Nicholson is 18 months into his career working at Central Medical Practice, following his training at EIT.

He said he was particularly interested in working with patients to manage their long-term health conditions.

"I really like achieving goals with patients; showing them how they can make real differences to their health through exercise and diet.

"They pass what they learn to their families and friends, which means we have the opportunity to make a difference across the wider community."

He thinks the reason there are so few male nurses is because of the belief that it is a female profession but this is something he thinks is changing.

The demand for male nurses is present and he encourages any young men interested to pursue the career.

"If it is something you really want to do, once you are in you won't regret it at all.

"It's a fantastic job with great rewards and fantastic co-workers regardless of gender".

There are 240 registered nurses working in primary care in Hawke's Bay including three men.

Tuesday May 12 is a day to celebrate them and their hard work on international nurses' day.