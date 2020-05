As the nation prepares for a potential move to alert level 2, the Hawke's Bay public are continuing to enjoy their outdoor time.

The region's residents ventured out of their homes over the weekend and onto their bikes in droves to enjoy a change of scenery.

Hawke's Bay photographer Paul Taylor was out and about to capture it all.

Owen Mata on the Black Bridge cycle trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

Phil Wong and Lisa Wong, alongside their children Declan and Aimee, cycling Havelock North's River Road cycle trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

A cyclist taking a break along the Te Awanga cycle trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cyclists enjoyed the Hawke's Bay sun along the Wharerangi Cemetery cycle trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

A family enjoy a group bike ride down Te Mata Rd, Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor