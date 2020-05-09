EIT students have now helped build 50 homes for the Hawke's Bay community.

It's part of a partnernship with HB Homes that gives budding builders, electricians and plumbers studying at EIT a chance at real-life experience.

The partnership began in 2010 and has given hundreds of students "on the tools" experience.

Seven of the houses are now being sold as ideal first homes, holiday homes or worker accommodation and HB homes director Mark Roil said the houses are a "ready to live in" solution to the region's dire housing shortage.

Roil said that councils, and Government agencies such as Kainga Ora as well as iwi and hapu are urgently looking for housing solutions.

"These houses are very adaptable, they can be used for many solutions and could easily be lived in within a month of being transported to a property.

"Due to Covid-19 many families' bubbles have been extended to other family members including elderly and the houses are perfect as a second dwelling."

The homes range in price from $89,000 for a 36sq m house to $179,000 for a 80sq m two-bedroom house, excluding delivery and onsite cost, he said.