A man accused of stabbing a female outside a Napier dairy has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Jordan Nuku appeared at the High Court in Wellington on Friday via Audio Visual Link before Justice Simon France.

The 35-year old is alleged to have stabbed the woman a number of times on March 21 on Ellison Street, near Te Awa Dairy. The female, who it's understood was known to Nuku, received serious injuries, but later recovered.

Nuku entered a plea of not guilty and a date for trial was set down for 14 June next year.