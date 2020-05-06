

One of the celebrity teddies that has entertained children under Covid-19 lockdown has been stolen, in a bubble-breaking heist that has stunned and saddened fans.

Ted, over 1m tall, had been sitting on the front porch of a Wellington Rd home for five weeks so children would have something to look out for when they went for walks during Covid-19 lockdown.

Last week he went missing, prompting owner Susan Blair to ask on Facebook if anyone had a replacement she could buy, mainly to keep his fans happy as they would be missing him.

Ted had been in the family since Blair's daughter got him for Christmas when she was 1 year old. She is now 7 and although she was sad that Ted had been taken, Blair said she was being very good about it.

"She has decided it is not worth crying over the little things. Although Ted's not exactly little. He wouldn't fit in a backpack so we have had a bit of amusement picturing someone staggering down the street carrying him. They would have looked ridiculous.

"Of course we realised when we put him on the verandah that there was a chance he could go missing, but he was really popular and people enjoyed him and that was the point. It does suck that he was taken but we knew there was a risk."

Susan would like to replace Ted or get him back.

"But by the time that happens we could be under level 2 so perhaps it would be too late. If someone does have Ted or a look-alike we would love to have him ... contactless pick-up of course.

"And if we do get Ted back on the porch we will be tying him down."