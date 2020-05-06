

A woman accused of spitting on two Central Hawke's Bay police officers before claiming to have Covid-19 symptoms has been charged with four counts of assaulting police as a result of the incident.

The woman was being arrested on a warrant at a Porangahau address late last month when she allegedly spat on the two officers, and following that two custody officers in Hastings.

She was also charged with possessing utensils for drug use and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Hastings District Court later this month.

Test results have shown the woman was not positive for Covid-19.

This week CHB police arrested a male for two separate incidents directed at two ex-partners. The man allegedly smashed the car windows of one of his ex-partners and confronted the other before chasing her in his vehicle at high speeds on State Highway 2.

The alleged offender was arrested by Hastings police and appears in Hastings District Court later this month charged with wilful damage, threatening language, dangerous driving and unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle. Rural roads around Takapau and Ongaonga are receiving extra police attention after reports of vehicles driving around Snee Rd and Pagets Rd at 3am on Tuesday morning.

The vehicles were sighted by local residents who have raised concerns about rural burglaries and poaching. CHB police are undertaking night patrols in the area and have advised residents to be vigilant and get vehicle descriptions and registration plates.