

The battle to save Napier nightspot and music venue The Cabana is on again but with what proprietor Roy Brown says is already overwhelming help to get it over the Covid-19 lockdown crisis.

By late Tuesday over $3000 had been raised in two pay-forward projects, one of which is aimed at keeping several music venues alive around the country with Brown obligated to put on a gig at some time for the donors.

"That's great, it's just what I need," he said after checking the latest on the new Zealand Music Month promotion Save Our Venues.

He's also supported by SOS Business, an online platform for purchase of vouchers which can be redeemed at the site when things are on the go again.

Music man Roy Brown at home, hoping the public can come to the party and keep-alive famed music venue The Cabana. Photo / Warren Buckland

With a $585 a week Government subsidy all going on a slightly-reduced rent, and taking a mortgage holiday, Brown is showing the same stoic determination for the future of the venue, trying to map a new calendar of gigs, with little idea of when the music can start again.

One of the most prolific venues in the country, at up to 200 gigs a year, the beat went out of the Cabana with its last gig on March 14.

Three more were planned before the level 4 lockdown, but the March 19 booking and duo Good Habits had to cancel to get back to the UK, March 20 feature Hot Potato likewise had to bail-out, to get home to Australia, and a 10-group festival for March 21 was out because of restrictions on sizes of gatherings.

He's trying to envisage how he might run gigs where people might have to sign-in and maintain self-distancing in a bar and music venue, but also faces the problem of booking bands for the next revival of The Cabana.

Several from overseas had been booked for the next few months, but are now unlikely to be able to appear, because of the likely lengthy border closures.

A promoter of New Zealand talent as much as possible, he said: "There are some great local artists but you can't populate the calendar on that alone."