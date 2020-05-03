They were trying to race their cars on a rural road near Hastings, and the end result could have been "disastrous", Hawke's Bay Police say.

Sergeant Glenn Restieaux said police responded to a report of illegal street racing on a rural road near SH50 in Hastings on Sunday.

On arrival, police stopped eight vehicles that were attempting to leave the scene.

Two of the vehicles were impounded for illegal street racing and a further two vehicles were also impounded as the drivers had suspended licences.

Restieaux said "this illegal activity could have had disastrous consequences for those involved, as well as members of the public".

"There is more traffic on our roads now that we are in Alert Level 3, so we encourage all road users to drive to the conditions and be considerate to others."