Firefighters had a busy morning in Hawke's Bay as they fought a shed fire in a Te Awanga holiday park.

A fire and emergency services spokesman said crews were called early Monday morning to a holiday park on Kuku St to reports of a small shed fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze for close to an hour, from 3.20am to 4.10am.

No one was injured in the blaze, which isn't considered suspicious, and no further damage was done to the rest of the holiday park, the spokesman said.