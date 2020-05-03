

The community group which took on Napier City Council over the split-vote Napier aquatic centre site decision is hopeful a more open and inclusive process will result despite its case being dismissed in the High Court.

The decision was released on Thursday, determining that, in contrast to the claims made Friends of Onekawa Aquatic Centre, the council had acted properly in the process leading to a decision to build a new complex off Prebensen Dr, on the western fringes of the city.

The cost of a new centre, with the closing of the more-central and long-standing Onekawa pools, has been put at about $41 million.

Despite the court decision, a significantly changed council, with a new mayor and five new councillors at the table since October's local elections, is expected to reconsider the proposal.

Friends spokesman John Wise said that while the group is disappointed with the court decision, it is pleased that the efforts "halted a damagingly expensive project" and that the group secured commitments of "by far" the majority of the new council "to go back to Napier communities and consult properly."

"We may have lost this case in court, but in reality, one of our main objectives in bringing it was achieved by the day the last votes were counted last October," he said. "Now it's up to the council to be true to their campaign commitments."

He said he believed that if there was a more inclusive process the right decisions would be made.

Meanwhile, the group, which launched a public campaign for financial support for the campaign, is still counting the costs.