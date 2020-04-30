

Three people from two separate crashes in Hawke's Bay have been taken to hospital on Friday morning.

One person was left trapped in a vehicle after a crash on State Highway 50, near Maraekakaho.

Police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on SH50 at about 7am on Friday.

A car hit a fence and rolled, according to a police spokeswoman.

Advertisement

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was removed from the car.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance transported one patient with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Half an hour later, two cars collided at the intersection of Karamu Rd and Frederick St, in the Hastings suburb of Mayfair.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received a report of an accident on Karamu Rd, Mayfair, at about 7.32am.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

One patient in a moderate condition and one patient with minor injuries were transported to hospital.

The intersection was blocked, but a tow truck removed the cars from the road at 7.40am.

MORE TO COME