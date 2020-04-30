Hawke's Bay had no new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The total for the region remains at 44.

As of Wednesday, 30 of the cases in Hawke's Bay had recovered, including 13 of the 16 cases in Hastings and 15 of the 25 cases in Napier. Two cases had recovered in Wairoa, while CHB had no cases.

The last confirmed case, on Tuesday, was a female healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier.

Advertisement

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield earlier this afternoon confirmed there were three new cases of Covid-19 nationally - the 12th consecutive day of single-digit case numbers.

There were no further deaths to report on Thursday.

Now 84 per cent of cases have recovered, Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 75 per cent of the economy is operating - but that comes with a responsibility for people to maintain physical distancing.

Ardern again said that level 3 was the "waiting room".

In terms of moving to the next alert level, the Government will be very focused on having the virus under control, she said.

Bloomfield said the Government will be keeping a close eye on businesses' physical distancing too, when it comes to a decision about going to level 2.

The Government "wouldn't necessarily" need to see zero new cases before the country moves down to level 2.

Advertisement

Ardern said it also matters where the cases are coming from.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website