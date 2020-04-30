Tararua District councillors embraced technology on Wednesday when they took part in their first meeting via audio-visual link.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis and key council staff members gathered in the council chamber while councillors linked up via Zoom.

Collis welcomed all to the first remote meeting.

"We have had some practices to get things right as this will be our new world for a while," she said.

One of the first matters dealt with was in connection with an application for road closures throughout Tararua by Club Targa which was first raised at the February meeting of the council.

The event was to be staged on May 17 but the council was notified at Wednesday's meeting that the rally had been postponed until July 5.

All residents affected by the road closures will be consulted again.

Another community event that has also been postponed is the Downer 2020 Tararua Sports Awards which recognise sporting achievements from last year. Nominations closed on March 27.

Councillor Shirley Hull asked how the sports awards, which last year were presented in May, would be managed this year.

Councillor Raylene Treder said emails had been sent out to all those involved stating the awards will be held next year, along with the 2021 awards. This year's nominations will be carried forward.

The council then approved the appointment of a new electoral officer.

Collis said council's committee secretary Maria Brenssell had offered to step into the role following the resignation of Sandy Lowe.

Councillors also approved a donation of $3000 to the district's Returned Services Associations.

Dannevirke RSA will receive $1000 while Norsewood, Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna RSAs will each receive $500.

"The council didn't lay any wreaths on Anzac Day because of the Government directive that there be no Anzac Day ceremonies," Collis said.

"Normally on the Friday before Anzac Day the RSA holds its Poppy Day to raise money for its welfare fund but this was also cancelled."

Collis said as the council had funds set aside for the wreaths she suggested that money be donated to the RSAs.

Councillor Peter Johns said he was happy with that suggestion.

"I feel it's the right thing to do given the circumstances. RSAs have lost out so it's an opportunity to add to its welfare fund. I think it's the appropriate course of action."

Collis said it was a nice gesture that would be well received.

"I was certainly impressed by what I saw in the community with some of the respectful tributes people had outside their homes."