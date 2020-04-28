

No further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

The region's total remains at 44.

The nationwide total is now 1474.

In the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of two new cases on Wednesday.

There was one new confirmed case and one new probable case around the country, signalling the tenth straight day where the number of new cases was single digits.

There are currently six people in hospital across the country, none of whom are in ICU.

As of Tuesday, 68 per cent of the cases in Hawke's Bay had recovered.

A total of 13 of the 16 cases in Hastings had recovered, while 15 of the 25 cases in Napier had recovered.

Two cases had recovered in Wairoa, while CHB had no cases.

The last confirmed case, on Tuesday, was a female healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said the new case had never had any symptoms.

"Thanks to this additional testing we have detected Covid cases that would have otherwise gone unnoticed and we continue to work very closely with Gladys Mary Care Home on further testing," he said.

