

Employers and workers are being urged to use the timing of the Covid-19 alert level 3 return to work to start knocking back on-the-job tragedy rates now soaring to almost record levels.

The relaxing of the alert level, mainly to get some business and schools running again after the month-long lockdown, coincides with International Workers Memorial Day.

While significant numbers of people will be able to resume working, as long as it can be done safely in relation to the coronavirus, annual remembrances, such as an annual April 28 service in Napier, are among the thousands of events still unable to take place.

According to figures obtained by Council of Trade Unions national president Richard Wagstaff, 100 people died as a result of workplace tragedies in New Zealand in the 12 months from April 1, 2019, to March 31 this year.

According to the website of Government health and saftety agency Worksafe, three of the fatailities have been in Hawke's Bay, and the national figure includes the White Island eruption.

It is significantly more than the usual 60-80 a year, and Wagstaff said. "That's terrible. It's still among the worst rates in the World. New Zealand does not do this well."

"Health and safety at work is a critical issue right now," he said. "It is not business as usual and if people haven't had the discussion with their employer about safety… there's one thing that's wrong. That's one red flag."

Wagstaff said there are "attitudes" in New Zealand, including employers' complacency in the belief they will not be hit by mishaps in their sites, and it is the attitude that needs to change.

He said there is too little industry support to protect workers in keeping safe at work, or in getting risks removed.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs, and a lot will be very fearful about losing their jobs, but they must feel confident about being able to speak up if they know it's not safe. This does need to have a real high profile over the next few days."

He said there is also potential for potential workplace dangers to be ignored by lowering standards or "running things cheaply" in the corner-cutting that may take place in the economic environment that is coming out of the crisis, but employers have to be aware of the consequences.

"In my experience when there are fatalities at work, the employers do get really knocked back by it all. It's not something anyone wants in their workplace," he said.