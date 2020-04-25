

In semi-rural Hastings, the dawn Anzac commemoration started off exactly how it should - respectfully.

But while everyone was standing quietly at their gates, remembering the fallen, fireworks erupted.

A concerned member of the public, who did not want to be named, was commemorating her parents, who were in the Air Force and fought in World War II, but also her uncle who fought and died in Cassino.

"Everyone who wanted to be, was out at the gate, at 6.20am at dawn," she said.

"Someone was playing the Last Post, it was all very calm, very serene, respectful. And then there was an eruption of fireworks, followed by another volley shortly after."

She said someone letting off fireworks on Anzac Day was entirely unexpected.

"I don't think anyone expected to hear fireworks on the day, they came out of the blue.

"To those who thought it was appropriate to let off very loud fireworks at dawn on Anzac Day when people were standing quietly at their gates remembering the fallen: did it not occur to you that your antics amounted to mockery of those who died under fire?

"Anzac Day should be commemorated with dignity and respect. People are stressed enough at the moment without having their time of reflection shattered as terrified livestock and pets had to be attended to."