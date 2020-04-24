Here are images from today's unique Anzac Day lockdown commemorations in Hawke's Bay. Send us your photos to news@hbtoday.co.nz and share with us how you paid your respects today.
Aurelia Ball, 8 and Quentin Ball, 17 at the George's Dr Anzac service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor
The Havelock North cenotaph at dawn, Anzac Day 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland
Gareth Heyward performs the Last Post at the George's Dr Anzac service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor
Sophia Gleeson, 11 stands on the footpath in front of her house in Havelock North to commemorate Anzac Day. Photo / Warren Buckland
The sun rises behind the Havelock North cenotaph on Anzac Day, 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland
Norris Kenwright 82, Havelock North stands on the footpath in front of his house listening to his radio as he commemorates Anzac Day. Photo / Warren Buckland
Barbara Mawson and Judy Brown pay their respects at the Hastings War Memorial. Photo / Paul Taylor
This sign combined Anzac and Covid 19 sentiments on SH2, Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor