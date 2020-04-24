There was a big story in town and everyone knew about it, all except one it seemed.

The authorities, both the ones trusted and those despised, had colluded to execute this guy! It was extraordinary times.

And now there were reports he was alive. Witnesses reported the tomb being empty and seeing visions of angels saying, "He is not dead, but alive!"

Others claimed He had met Simon face to face, while others only recognised him at meal time, despite walking with him for some time, and then he vanished.

This partial summary of Luke's 24:13-25 narrative gives headlines of how the message of the resurrection started.

Witnesses to an empty tomb, angelic messages of "He has risen", encounters with his disciples, and breaking of bread were all reported as ways in which people reported he was risen, and that was only day one.

These encounters, that created hope, were transmitted by very different methods, but carried the same message: He is not dead, he is alive and people are experiencing Him.

As Christians, we also encounter Christ in different ways, but in isolation they remain as only one way whilst in their entirety they form a bigger and grander picture of the risen Christ.

As churches we hold on to some of these encounters such as baptism, the breaking of bread and our scriptures as important encounters.

In these times of Covid-19, where we are unable to gather, perhaps it's an opportunity to encounter Christ in different ways and settings, so we can gain a fuller picture of the love of Christ.

This guy, whom I'm sure reads our headlines, will reappear in ways we do not expect. Let us rejoice for he has risen.