Dannevirke returned serviceman John Bray will be proudly wearing his medals today as he marks Anzac Day.

Bray's daughter Joan McIntyre of Woodville has written a book detailing not just Bray's war history but that of his brothers as well.

Bray was one of four brothers who served in the New Zealand Army during World War II.

A fifth brother, Willy, the oldest of the Bray boys, was called up for service in November 1940 but appealed. He was again called up in August the following year and once again appealed as a non-fighter, writing that he would prefer to have nothing to do with warfare.

His appeal was rejected and he was sent to a detention camp.

In 1945 Willy was released on parole and sent to work in Shannon as a flax worker.

In January 1946 he wrote asking to be released so he could work in Dannevirke.

He had served three and a half years as a conscientious objector. His request was refused.

In May that same year he was sent to Petone to work. Later that month he was finally released.

The first of the Bray boys to volunteer was Albert. He volunteered in 1939 and was called up in January 1940. As part of the 6th Infantry Brigade he travelled to England where he was stationed at Aldershot.

He fought in Greece, Syria, Libya and Egypt in a mortar team.

While in Libya the regiment were taken prisoners of war in July 1942. He was moved to Italy where he worked on farms and in late 1943 he was transported by cattle truck to a camp in Milowitz, Poland, and worked in a coal mine.

As the allied troops started to march on Poland the POWs were forced to march 1000 miles into Bavaria which took three months.

It was in 1945 at Stalag VIIA that Albert was finally able to send word of his release to his family in Dannevirke.

Albert spent almost three years as a POW before being released by the allies and after three months in England he and others were repatriated home.

John started his basic training in January 1942. In March 1942 John was sent to Fiji as part of the 30th battalion WEF to set up airfields and defences.

Fiji was a training ground for combat troops, a forward depot for supplies and reserves and a staging centre for aircraft being ferried to the combat zone.

John returned to New Zealand after four months and was stationed at Papakura base camp. He was then sent to New Caledonia where he spent two years.

John returned home in September 1944. Charles and Harold started their basic training in March 1942.

John, who turned 100 in July last year, is the only surviving member of his family of nine siblings.

Harold was a driver based initially at Trentham, transporting supplies to troops stationed at different posts. In January 1944 he was directed to work at a brewery in Lower Hutt.

In January 1945 he was stationed at Featherston to guard Japanese prisoners of war, finishing there at the end of November.

After completing his training Charlie was sent to New Caledonia where John was already stationed. Within six months John transferred to Charlie's outfit where they served in the 29th workshop.

Charlie returned to New Zealand in 1944 after suffering foot problems and being deemed unfit for the tropics.

For Joan the decision to compile the book on the five brothers' experiences was made after her grandchildren asked what Anzac Day was all about.

"I started thinking about Dad's brothers and the story about the boys going to war . . . or not."

She said the book was a few years in the making.

"In the end it was about gathering information and talking to other family members about what they knew."