

No further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay on Friday.

The region's total remains at 42, with over half having recovered.

The nationwide total is now 1456.

In the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said there were a total of five new cases on Friday, and one further death.

There were two new confirmed cases and three new probable cases around the country.

In total, 1095 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand, while eight people remain in hospital - with one in ICU.

As of Thursday, more than half of Hawke's Bay's cases have recovered.

There were 16 active cases, while 26 have recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said rural testing is set to ramp up in places like Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa

"These areas have had lower testing rates and it was important to ensure there were no cases of Covid-19 that have gone undetected," he said.

"Part of the plan is likely to include mobile testing in these areas and setting up satellite testing hubs. The aim of any testing will be to test people with symptoms rather than random testing of well people."

