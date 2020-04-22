This Anzac Day the cenotaphs around Central Hawke's Bay will stand alone and silent, for the first time in more than 100 years.

Covid-19 level 4 lockdown has prevented any gatherings.

But the Royal NZ RSA isn't letting the day go unmarked.

Throughout New Zealand people will take part in Stand At Dawn – Anzac Day 2020.

At 6am on streets and on rural roads around Central Hawke's Bay, people will mark Anzac Day by standing in quiet respect at the end of their driveways, as a tribute to the soldiers who have served their country in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

President of the Waipawa and Districts RSA, Maitland Manning, says although it is disappointing for supporters not to be able to attend an Anzac Day service, the issue is to protect people.

"Our older population are big supporters of Anzac Day and they are our most vulnerable. We need them to be safe.

"We are still very conscious of the day and of its significance."

With the cancellation of Poppy Day, Maitland says the RSA locally has lost a major part of its fundraising.

"Locally we raise about $3000-$4000. I have been touched to have had phone calls from people still wanting to donate."

Some CHB locals will awake to the sounds of a lone piper on Saturday morning, as pipers from bands around the country have pledged to greet the dawn by playing Amazing Grace, to commemorate the day.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council has asked residents to share their photographs of Anzac Day remembrance.

A request on the council's Facebook page asks: Please share with us photos of what Anzac Day means to you. This could be pictures of your loved ones who served New Zealand, medals that have been passed down through the family, or maybe a location that holds a place in your heart.

These will then be shared via council channels.

You can send photos to the Central Hawke's Bay District Council through Facebook messenger.

The council is also suggesting people create poppies to place in their windows to commemorate the day.

Let's stand together this Anzac Day and remember those who left home to keep us safe.