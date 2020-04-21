Dannevirke's Literacy Aotearoa, based in the Tararua Learning Centre at the old railway station, had one of its security cameras stolen early on Sunday morning.

Literacy Aotearoa regional business development manager Mick Wheeler was disappointed by the theft as the camera was paid for from locally donated funds.

"We are a charity that helps some of the most vulnerable in our community," he said. "We provide a service free of charge and we run on a tight budget. We can't afford to have any more security than what we have."

Wheeler said the camera was of no use to anyone else but was important not only in providing protection to Literacy Aotearoa's volunteer tutors but also as a community security measure.

Two people were caught on camera at the scene and further CCTV footage is being examined and will be handed on to police.

The theft was recorded as happening at 4.40am on Sunday.

It was discovered later in the morning by learner co-ordinator/tutor Val Broughton, who was doing a regular check on the building.

She contacted Wheeler, who searched the area for the missing camera while Broughton removed all equipment from the Literacy Aotearoa centre.

"We had to remove every single piece of equipment as our computers contain sensitive client information. In doing so we had to break lockdown but we needed to do this so that when we reopen we can help some of the most vulnerable people in our community."

He says the Dannevirke centre has around 100 people on its books, who will continue to receive support, despite the lockdown.

"We now have an online provision and that is the way we will be operating for some time to come. We are also trying to help parents with home schooling and are looking at innovations."

Wheeler said his first thought was that the camera had been taken to enable a break-in but footage showed that a gate at a neighbouring business was also stolen, leading him to believe the camera was taken to clear the way for a break-in of another business entirely.

Wheeler feared that small Dannevirke businesses, such as restaurants, could be targeted.

"If these businesses were broken into it could mean the difference between them being able to reopen after the lockdown ends or remaining closed."

The cameras had been installed because very occasionally the centre was tagged with graffiti and the cameras helped reduce that.

"Literacy Aotearoa has been based at the Tararua Learning Centre for more 20 years and it's very well respected by the community."

Wheeler said there were some amazing people living in Dannevirke, but unfortunately there were a few in every community who saw no shame in victimising others.

"I'd say that 99.99 per cent of Dannevirke people were not just good people but they are also community-minded. It's just a very small element that taints your life.

"The police can't be everywhere, especially at the moment, but that doesn't give free rein to criminals.

"The people who are good and are community-minded shine at times like this."

Wheeler said Dannevirke was luckily well equipped with CCTV coverage so he hoped the culprits would be found soon.

"We have an alarm system that is active and we are in contact with other businesses in the area and use their CCTV footage as well as our own remaining cameras to keep ourselves as protected as possible from those people who think it's okay to take advantage of this lockdown situation."

Wheeler said he posted news of the theft on Facebook on Sunday more as a social comment than anything.

He said the response was heartening with a lot of great community support received.

One Dannevirke business owner who has stepped up is Damian Spittal, owner of Damian's Computers and Security, who has offered to replace the stolen camera free of charge.

"I read about the theft on Facebook and I thought I'm not having that."

He said the price of security cameras varied but the type the centre used were around $300.

Dannevirke Police are investigating the theft.