

No further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay for the eighth consecutive day.

The region's total remains at 41, with 26 having recovered.

As Hawke's Bay celebrates over a week of no further cases, the nationwide total is now 1445.

In the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of five new cases on Tuesday, with one further death.

There were two new confirmed cases and three new probable cases around the country.

Three people remain in ICUs, none are in a critical condition.

More than half of Hawke's Bay's cases have recovered.

There are 15 active cases, while 26 have recovered.

The region has nobody currently in hospital with Covid-19.

