The Belcher family in Pahiatua is keeping alive their tradition of marking Anzac Day this year by displaying poppies and crosses outside their property, with the names of their grandparents who died in Word Wars I and II.

"We have always turned out to Anzac Day parades," says Tony Belcher. "My boys have been, with their mother Karen, every year since they've been born.

"Owing to Covid-19 we couldn't attend the parade this year, we figured the least we could do was to do our own tribute within our confines, hence we came up with our little build on the fence outside our property.

"We wanted to do something for the soldiers that have done a lot for us over the years and they deserve to be remembered. That was our little tribute.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Marking Anzac Day in lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Northlanders urged to Stand At Dawn to mark Anzac Day

• Tauranga to commemorate Anzac Day

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Kiwis asked to stand together at driveways on Anzac Day

"All the names on the crosses are Belcher family members who lost their lives in the wars. I have medals from both First and Second World Wars from both sides of my family. On my mother's side the medals are in Waiouru while on my father's side his war medals from World War II are the ones I wear on Anzac Day.

"I'm in the Fire Brigade and have marched with them every Anzac Day for the past 24 years.

"We can't march this year but with my 13-year-old son Lucas we have created something to remember the fallen soldiers. We made the display pieces ourselves and painted them, which reinforced remembering why we were doing it and what those men did for us.

"Its us making our effort, certainly not forgetting those Diggers, soldiers who have done a major thing for us. The least we can do is remember them.

"We didn't want to let it slide this year. We're going to stand at the end of our driveway like everyone else on Anzac Day this year," said Tony.