

A Hawke's Bay charitable trust is offering an opportunity of a lifetime to emerging musicians in the region.

The Backline Charitable Trust has launched a competition which will see one lucky musician spend a day in a studio with New Zealand Producer of the Year Josh Fountain.

The trust is calling on musicians to write, record and send their song to them by June 30, with the song to be judged by Fountain.

Founder and trustee of Backline, Kevin Murphy, said it is a great opportunity for up-and-coming musicians across the region.

"The man himself is going to choose the artist and song he'd like to work with, so what better way to spend the next few weeks getting those creative musical juices flowing and writing a banger song," he said.

"Artists need to be based in Hawke's Bay and have a completed profile on the HB Music Hub site."

The lucky winner will receive a one-day session in a studio with Fountain, working on the song they submitted.

Fountain, who has worked with Paige, Foley, Matthew Young and more, has made a name for himself creating music spanning various genres including electronic R&B and hip-hop.

While the song submissions do not have to be at the mastered stage, Murphy said, they must be of "good-quality final mix".

If you think you are in with a shout, more information can be found on the HB Music Hub site.

The winner will be announced by mid-July.