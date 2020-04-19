A prompt response from a Dannevirke business has earned praise from a resident who believes the service provided in the town is outstanding.

On Thursday last week, on the eve of the Easter break, Pam Daken's vacuum cleaner gave up the ghost.

Most people would welcome a break from that particular household chore, but not Daken.

"I've always been fanatical about vacuuming.

Advertisement

"So I rang up my daughter who lives in Paekakariki and she said she could get me one from Briscoes, but I wouldn't get it until the Wednesday."

Daken said she then rang Leader and Watt Dannevirke at 9am and left a message.

At 9.45am manager Sam Freeman returned the call and told Daken she would be able to supply her with a new vacuum cleaner.

"She described it to me and I was happy with it so I paid for it over the phone," Daken said.

By 11.30am a brand new Panasonic vacuum cleaner had been delivered to Daken's gate.

"I didn't expect to get it so soon. I don't think people believed me when I told them.

"Leader and Watt were amazing and I particularly want to thank Sam for the service she provided."

Daken thinks the service provided by Dannevirke businesses in general deserves to be recognised.

Advertisement

"I think the service at New World is amazing. Yes, we do have to queue up but the staff there are amazing.

"I was lined up waiting to go into the store when one of the staff asked me my age. I am in my 70s so the staff member took me to the head of the queue. Service like that is really outstanding. Those people have to put up with a lot of rudeness.

"People in Dannevirke will really have to support the town's businesses once the lockdown is over."

Daken says she fires up when she hears people say they go out of town, particularly for their groceries.

"I also have people say to me they go to the doctor in Palmerston North, then I hear them say that becomes too expensive and so they switch back to the local doctors. I tell them what I think about that."

Daken said she was coping with the lockdown.

"On the first day I burst out crying, it was so overwhelming and everything was very spooky.

"The hardest part was not being able to do the things I always do. On Mondays I go to the Salvation Army, on Tuesdays I go to Red Cross and I go to Women's Institute. Now all of a sudden I can't, I've had to stop going and I miss the company of other people.

"But on the other hand I can go to the doctor, the chemist and the supermarket. I've been out twice in the last three weeks."

Among the positives Daken said she had good mates who she was in regular contact with and she was able to take her dogs for a walk.

As she lived near Alliance meatworks she said there were trucks driving past her house at different times.

"Every morning when I go out to get my paper one of the truck drivers always toots and waves out. I don't know who he is but I appreciate it.

"I also have a wonderful neighbour, he's in cahoots with my daughter to make sure I'm okay."