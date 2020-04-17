

Autumn is under way in Hawke's Bay and what a sight it is.

From Frimley Park to the Ruahine Ranges, the fallen leaves and drop in temperature signal the change of season.

The grass is greening, the leaves are browning, but many in the region can't go to their favourite Hawke's Bay spots to see the magnificence.

As essential workers, our Hawke's Bay Today photographers Warren Buckland and Paul Taylor have been out and about to capture it all so you don't miss out.

A sheep enjoying the last of the grapes on a vineyard near Gimblett Gravels. Photo / Warren Buckland

An autumnal view towards Te Mata Peak. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fallen autumn leaves collected in Napier drain. Photo / Warren Buckland

The leaves change colour with the change of season. Photo / Paul Taylor

The start of autumn captured in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Frimley Park, Hastings, in all its glory. Photo / Paul Taylor

A family enjoying time within their bubble in Frimley Park. Photo / Paul Taylor