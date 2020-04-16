The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with composer Ngatai Huata and the Tomoana whānau, invites everyone in Aotearoa to join in performing the well-loved waiata Pokarekare Ana, from their homes on Saturday, April 18 at 3pm.

More than 100 years ago Ngatai's grandfather Paraire Henare Tomoana wrote Pokarekare Ana as a love song to his future wife Kuini Ripeka Ryland Tomoana. It has become of one of the best-known and loved waiata ever written and has been performed many times, including a memorable interpretation by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Sir Howard Morrison once said for him it wasn't simply that Pokarekare Ana was New Zealand's unofficial national anthem.

"I think it's deeper than that."

All New Zealanders are encouraged to play Pokarekare Ana on any instrument, or sing proudly from their balcony, driveway, front lawn or even their garden shed. However, at all times the NZSO and Ngatai ask participants to maintain their bubble and safe distancing while taking part.

"In these current challenging times, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, our whānau Tomoana invites New Zealand and the world to join together in song to uplift our spirits and to share our creative gifts of music and song through this popular iconic love song of New Zealand Pokarekare Ana, written by our grandfather," Ngatai says.

The NZSO and the Tomoana whānau have placed more information, the lyrics and sheet music to the treasured waiata online at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/engageathome for participants to download so they can rehearse at home.

Participants are also encouraged to upload to social media a recording of themselves preparing or performing Pokarekare Ana this Saturday, April 18. They can also tag the NZSO on Facebook and Instagram, and use the hashtag #NZSOENGAGEAtHome.

A special countdown will begin at 2.50pm at facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra before the mass performance begins at 3pm.

The celebration of Pokarekare Ana is part of the NZSO's Engage@Home programme to bring music to all New Zealanders.