From your friends in Woburn

You can't visit us (sad to learn)

If you stay in your bubble

And keep out of trouble

You'll soon be allowed to return

— CLA



Some Central Hawke's Bay resthome residents are using Covid-19 level 4 lockdown to expand on their skills, as they turn to technology to keep in touch with their families and friends.

Woburn Rest Home manager Tracey Ivamy says the home's activities team has been busy setting up video calls between residents and their families, with the help of additional iPads on loan from the Waipukurau District Library.

Under level 4 rules the resthomes can't allow visitors, but Ivamy says "we're still connected, just in a different way".

Advertisement

"The residents are really enjoying video conferencing so it's likely we'll keep it going after the lockdown as well.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rest homes get tough on new residents - no admittance without virus test

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 15 cases linked to Auckland rest home

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What rest homes are doing to keep spirits up

"We've taken the hairdressing role in-house, so our ladies can still have their wash and blow-dry, and they are taking turns one at a time to look after our vegetable garden.

"Clarice Anderson plays the piano for us and her guide dog Shaz visits everybody which brings a lot of joy. She knows when morning and afternoon tea are, and who is likely to be generous.

Clarice Anderson and guide dog Shaz.

"It's small things like that which make a difference in the day. Everyone's in good spirits and coping really well."

Facetime and phone calls are popular at Mt Herbert House as well, says manager Donna Watson.

"It's a bit of a learning curve for some. The rest of the day doesn't feel much different, our activity programmes are running and everyone's busy.

"We're talking about bringing our mid-winter Christmas forward to keep us all entertained. In the meantime it's business as usual."