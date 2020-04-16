Waimarama man Richard Gaddum has been doing his bit to keep his community clean during the lockdown, combining his exercise with litter gathering.

He firmly believes in the saying 'the standard you walk past, is the standard you accept'.

Early on in the lockdown Gaddum, who runs the Waimarama Civil Defence and volunteers at the fire brigade, decided to don his gardening gloves and carry a bag to put any bits of litter into.

"I couldn't bear walking around and seeing all the rubbish."

He suggested everyone taking their daily exercise do the same: Wear gloves, stay two-metres away from anyone not in your home bubble, and pick up some trash.

Richard Gaddum picking up rubbish on Waimarama Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

At a mass clean-up organised by the 'Waimarama Store' owners on Tuesday what he and his fellow locals saw along the shore, the paddocks and the main road did not leave them impressed.

"There were between 30 to 35 people who turned up for the mass clean-up. There were 16 wheelie bins of rubbish collected 8kms from Waimarama towards Havelock North," he said.

"There were all sorts of rubbish, and a heap of used nappies tossed out of cars.

"I was hugely disappointed with people's behaviour in the lockdown. People need to be more mindful."

Hastings District Council mayor Sandra Hazlehurst commended Gaddum for his efforts.

"Imagine how much more beautiful our amazing district would be if we all did this; not just now, but always," she said.

"It's a real Hastings Hero thing to do: take the issues we are having to deal with and turning them into a positive."

