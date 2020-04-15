Level 4 lockdown regulations have meant changes in the handling of rubbish and recycling in the Central Hawke's Bay district.

"Since the level 4 lockdown began, we have heard considerable frustration from the rural community in relation to recycling and rubbish disposal," says Monique Davidson, chief executive of Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

"In response to this, we're extending the service available to rural residents at the Waipawa transfer station and also opening a second station in Porangahau for those who live further south.

"Based on national guidance all Central Hawke's Bay transfer stations and recycling drop-off centres are closed, with exceptions, until further notice."

Advertisement

Waipukurau transfer station will remain open to essential businesses and commercial users only.

The Waipukurau transfer station will remain closed to all except essential and commercial services.

For those who live outside of the kerbside collection area, the Waipawa Transfer Station will extend its opening times so rural people can dispose of council rubbish bags and their recycling to landfill.

From this week the Porangahau Transfer Station will open for limited hours for rural residents to also dispose of their council rubbish bags and recycling to landfill.

Disposal of refuse is permitted only in prepaid green or yellow Central Hawke's Bay District Council bags.

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection continues as normal, and residents are advised to place green and yellow rubbish bags and recycling crates at the kerb by 7.30am on their usual day of collection.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Condition of transfer stations in Central Hawke's Bay 'completely unacceptable', council CEO says

• Premium - Trauma of rubbish dump fall: Waipukurau woman says transfer stations should be safer

• Hundreds turn out to dump hazardous waste

• Waipukurau Transfer Station fire to be investigated



"In Central Hawke's Bay we consider our recycling collection to be an essential service and we are doing our best to continue this service as normal," says Mrs Davidson.

"Our plastic, tins and cardboard will continue to be collected, however during alert level 4 we've received national direction that these are unable to be processed for recycling and these items are being sent to landfill. Glass will continue to be recycled.

Advertisement

"The reason for this is that these items have to be sorted manually, meaning people need to physically touch each item, this raises the risk factor of exposure to Covid-19."

Plastic and tin recycling needs to be sorted by hand, which creates an unacceptable risk of spreading Covid-19.

People in townships can continue to put recycling out as normal. Don't put plastic, tins or cardboard in your rubbish bags as this could overload the system.

To help reduce exposure to Covid-19 do not approach collection teams. Wipe down crate handles and wash your hands after you have touched the crates.

Stockpiling of recycling is not recommended, due to uncertainties in international markets and difficulties for sorting facilities in managing stockpiled volumes.

If you do wish to stockpile recycling, ensure it is thoroughly washed, dried and placed in a clean, dry area. This is to mitigate fire risk and the risk of transmitting Covid-19.

The transfer stations will be closely monitored during drop-off times. To maintain physical distancing, residents will be asked to remain in their vehicles and will only be permitted into the drop-off zone one car at a time.

For more information and opening times go to

www.chbdc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-and-recycling/waste-minimisation/