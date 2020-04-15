Students of Woodford House, a leading girls' school in Hawke's Bay, have released a heartfelt video expressing their thanks and appreciation for essential workers.

Arts Prefect for Woodford House, Olivia Dowley, said that during the week the prefects had done an online exercise with the rest of the school each day to keep the school community thriving.

"I came up with the idea to thank the essential workers through clapping and cheering, as we have seen in other countries during this time," she said.

READ MORE:

• Thousands of Hawke's Bay students struggle to get to school as bus routes stopped

• Hawke's Bay and coronavirus - 'must knows' and event cancellations

• Leaders in their Schools 2020

• Government plans to give free lunches to some schools in Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

"We wanted to not only show our support and recognition, but also our gratefulness for all the work that they are doing and putting themselves at risk."

The group devised a small script and collected a range of short clips of people from the school clapping, as well as a few people from the Hawke's Bay community.

"We formatted a video to share and hopefully reach and thank as many essential workers as possible," she said.

Woodford House students talk about the stress and difficulties many essential workers will be facing during this time and breakout into rapturous applause of support for them. Photo / Supplied

They wanted to follow similar initiatives done across the world, such as quarantined residents in Italy singing or people in England showing respect to the NHS with weekly clapping and cheering for the health sector.

In the video, they talk about the stress and difficulties many essential workers will be facing and break into rapturous applause and cheering for those who need it.

"We believe that, during times like this, it is so important to spread love in classic Kiwi fashion."