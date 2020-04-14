

The first snow of the year has fallen in Hawke's Bay.

A "light dusting" of snow was photographed on the Ruahine mountain range this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the snowfall in the range was not surprising, given the cold snap that swept up the country over Easter.

"We were not surprised to see a bit of this dusting in the high ranges overnight," he said.

"We have had reports of snow across New Zealand overnight – just not as many as usual, as there are less people out and about."

James added: "There have been a few centimetres of snow on the Crown Range and also near Milford Sound and that has moved up the country and has brought a dusting to plenty of the high peaks."

The deepest clouds have now moved off New Zealand, according to James, and are sitting out to the east.

"The main snow production from this is all but done," he said. "But the people of Napier will have noticed a drop in temperatures."

Monday temperatures of 23C in Napier fell to crisper mid-teens today. A chilly overnight low of 6C was forecast.