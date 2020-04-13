

Firefighters and police were called after shopping trolleys full of bags of rubbish at Pak 'n Save Napier's carpark were set alight.

A fire and emergency services spokeswoman said the fire occurred at 10.57pm on Monday.

"We were there for approximately 20 minutes although the fire did not take that long to put out," she said.

"Only one appliance attended the incident."

Police were also called and a spokeswoman said an informant had called them to report about the trolleys on fire.

"Fire attended and police was called as the informant said they observed a suspicious person in the vicinity but could not provide any description. Police have taken a report."