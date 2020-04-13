The nationwide teddy bear hunt has brought out kiwi ingenuity in Hawke's Bay.

One Dannevirke family have created a giant bear out of hay bales for teddy bear hunters to enjoy.

And in the absence of any obvious contenders, it could be the country's biggest teddy bear.

"We have two young daughters and they have been so excited seeing all the teddy bears put out by locals in the area on our bike rides," Mother Renee Charlton said.

"So, Easter Sunday our bubble decided to join in the hunt on a bigger scale to put smiles on both adults and children faces.

"And what's more fitting than a teddy bear made from bales in a contractor's yard?"

The couple run Dirtworx Charlton Contracting and being an essential business wanted to give back to locals and spread some joy to the community and other essential workers in their fields.

The bear is located at their Dirtworx yard, across the road from a local walkway making it the perfect place to catch those passing by.

The nationwide bear hunt has also raised the question of who the oldest participating bear in Hawke's Bay may be.

Kay Glenny is interested to know if her teddy bear aged 110 is the oldest participating in the teddy bear hunt in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

In the April 7 article about the teddy bear hunt, Jessica Maxwell suggested a search for the eldest bear in Hawke's Bay thinking her 64-year-old bear may have been the oldest taking part in the hunt.

Kay Glenny emailed in suggesting her 110-year-old bear sitting in her Knightsbridge window may be the eldest in Hawke's Bay.

Ted, who Glenny believes may be a Steiff bear, was given to her father in 1910 when he was four and remains in good shape due to Kay's strict grandmother not letting children play with him.