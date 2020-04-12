A driftwood egg has been laid on Waimarama Beach at Easter.

Harawira "DJ" Morris, who built the sculpture out of driftwood, said he wanted to help bring some life to the lockdown and unite the Waimarama community.

"I've done multiple pieces throughout the lockdown and the purpose for all of them has been to unite the community and provide some life around the place for the community to discover on their walks," he said.

"I wanted to provide the community with a piece for Easter as many are missing out on attending church this year and I thought it would be nice to mark the occasion in my own unique way."

Morris and his brother Lachlan Morris, who helped him build the drift-egg, finished the sculpture on Saturday and placed it near the beach front. They also lit it with led lights that night.

Easter egg sculpture in lights at night. Photo / Harawira Morris

It's not the first design he has created for the community over the lockdown having created a "Waimaz" sign and peace sign and symbol. Photo / Harawira Morris

"The community response has been awesome and everyone is encouraging me to do more and constantly asking when the next piece will arrive, he said.

"It's nice to hear that my art has provided the community with something other than this lockdown to think about."