More than 200 urgent food parcels were delivered to Hawke's Bay residents in need over Easter break.

Civil Defence alternate group controller Iain Maxwell said the emergency management group had worked with local supermarkets and logistics companies to get food and supplies to people in Hawke's Bay who needed it.

The 226 boxes were freighted from Palmerston North to the region on Thursday.

The recipients were referred through the Civil Defence welfare contact number and through its network of agencies and community organisations.

CD's emergency management group and Rapid Relief Team volunteers delivered the parcels.

The parcels will supply a family of 3-4 over the next two to three days. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Having the boxes completed and ready to go meant no one needing urgent food deliveries over the public holiday would miss out," Rapid Relief team leader Andrew Taylor said.

Taylor said 53 parcels were delivered on Friday, 33 on Saturday and at 4pm on Sunday deliveries were still under way.

The reaction from those who received the parcels was "relief and thankfulness" he said.

The food parcels gave a family of three to four enough to get by for two to three days Taylor said.

Maxwell said people should use their existing support networks for help where possible but those who need extra help can call 0800 422 923 to get help with essential groceries and medicines.