A man breaking strict lockdown rules has been arrested after paddle boarding at Napier's Perfume Point.

The 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said police and members of the public had attempted to educate the man by explaining rules around the restrictions. However the man was verbally abusive in response.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Hawke's Bay police turnover: 88 gone in 2 years, but 120 arrive

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Partying quiet at weekend keeps Hawke's Bay police happy

• Police name woman whose body was found in Tutaekuri River

• Hawke's Bay cops shave 'slugs not hugs' moustaches in solidarity with new boss

Advertisement

Police said he refused to provide officers with his details so a warning could be issued and then tried to run away from the attending officers.

The man was arrested and charged with obstruct/hinder a person assisting a medical officer, resisting police and disorderly behaviour and has been summoned to appear in court at a later date.