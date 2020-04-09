The doors might be closed at the Napier Library but the pages are still turning. The digital

pages that is.

But the issue and returns of library books are now on hold.

"Returns are auto extended until June — we do not want anyone returning books," says

library manager Darran Gillies.

Gillies also says a record number of new members have registered since lockdown began

a fortnight ago.

"We want as many people joining as possible. I don't think people realised what we have

on offer."



And the list is extensive. Library members can access any number of activities on line,

from 'How To' videos, movies, e-books, live streaming and online courses, including The

Great Courses, a series of 80

video courses comprising 12 lectures each.

"There's anything from mindfulness, learning to cook or play an instrument, to

economics, ancient history or learning a language. A lot of organisations have waived

their copyright so we can do a lot of live

streaming — there is a link on our website."

Gillies says being in lockdown has forced people to give it a go

"I think lots of people have been resistant to trying out digital content. This has been

great for people

while they're forced to stay in their houses."

And while members of the library are at home during lockdown, so are members of staff.

And some of them have been doing a bit more than reading.

"The call went out from medical professionals asking for anyone with a 3D printer to

make face shields.

So one of the staff took our printer home and has been making the shields."

Staff have also been deployed in another area to help out authorities during lockdown,

with some making up the numbers of the Civil Defence welfare support team, steering

people in the right direction to the correct welfare agency.

Gillies says the library is also looking into setting up digital book and film clubs through

their Facebook page.

"We're about social connection. If we can do that a different way at the moment that's

great, then go back to the more traditional."

■ For more information or to become a member of the Napier Library visit

www.napierlibrary.co.nz