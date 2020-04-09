

A drinking water main burst outside Ocean Spa, Napier on Wednesday night causing the road surface to slump and several houses nearby to lose water for a short time.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the damage was mostly repaired on Thursday.

"There's no hole anymore but the road surface and cycle lane won't be completely finished until after the lockdown, as the usual contractors are in lockdown," she said.

"Council staff worked on the pipe last night, and have been working on it today."

If it was left, many Napier Hill residents would be without water, she said.