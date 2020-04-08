Supermarket queues around Hawke's Bay were getting extra-long on Thursday, as stores prepared to close for Good Friday.

Havelock North New World's line trailed all the way back to Joll Rd as shoppers waited an extended amount of time to get their hot cross buns and Easter eggs.

Countdown Hastings also had dozens in its queue outside about noon.

Queues at Countdown Hastings on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

READ MORE:

• Some Hawke's Bay shoppers continue to ignore PM's 'shop normal' message

• Supermarkets progressively emptying

• Dannevirke New World owner says groceries arriving in store on regular basis

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: HB councillor says supermarkets 'legalised looting'

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last month that supermarkets would be closed on Good Friday but could open on Easter Sunday amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The decision on Easter trading was made by the Covid-19 committee, based on the need for staff to rest and for supermarkets to restock, while recognising people needed access to essential food. They also wanted to ensure people didn't panic buy.

Any employee who objected to working on Easter Sunday would not have to work, Ardern said.

Supermarkets have implored shoppers to stay calm and not panic buy, to bring a shopping list and purchase only what they need.

They're also encouraging physical distancing by limiting the number of people allowed in store at a time and marking floors at checkouts and deli counters to remind people to stay 2m away from each other.

Some New Worlds are also directing customers to leave reusable bags in the car rather than packing them at checkouts, to speed up movement through the store.