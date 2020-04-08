Firefighters are fuming the high number of nuisance fires being lit throughout Hawke's Bay.

A Hawke's Bay-based Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were asking for the community to hold off with unnecessary burn offs, rubbish fires, and garden waste fires.

"Help us to keep you and our firefighters safe during the lockdown," she said.

She said that while rubbish fires are common in the country, most of their call outs are to urban properties where fires are started after people do odd jobs in the backyard.

She said it is likely to generate a 111 call from the public whether they are out of control or not.

"We need to make sure our resources are going where they are needed most and please, hold off applying for a permit for an outdoor fire until the lockdown is over."