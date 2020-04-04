

A new coronavirus swabbing centre is set to open in CHB on Monday, bringing the total in the region to six.

The swabbing centre, set to be open Monday to Friday, will use a drive-through system in which patients are met by a team who assess them.

There are currently two dedicated Covid-19 community-based assessment centres in Hawke's Bay, one in Hastings and one in Napier, while swabbing centres have been set up in Camberley, Flaxmere, Wairoa and now CHB.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Emergency Response operations lead Claire Caddie said Central Hawke's Bay residents with Covid-19 symptoms can now be tested locally.

"These are not drop-in clinics," she said. "People will only be tested once they have a referral from a doctor. Failure to follow the system may risk patients not receiving the treatment they need."

Anyone with respiratory symptoms consistent with Covid-19, regardless of travel history or contact with a confirmed case, will be tested.

Caddie added: "We are prepared to test more people and the extra swabbing centres will enable us to do so."

People tested could expect their result within three to five days.