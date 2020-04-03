Constable Jason Karena (left), Sergeant Reece Marshall and Det Constable Harshad Ghodke show off their moustaches for the movement "Slugs not Hugs". Photo / Warren Buckland

During this serious and scary time Hawke's Bay's boys in blue are looking to bring a bit of laughter to the streets to promote social distancing.

A few of the Hawke's Bay Police male staff are leading the way with their moustaches for the movement "Slugs not Hugs".

"This movement is to promote the message of social distancing and keeping ourselves safe but also so people can remember to have a laugh and smile during this difficult time."