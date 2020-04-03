The recent rain across Tararua District has allowed water restrictions for some towns to be eased slightly.

The current total hosing ban will stay in place for Woodville, Norsewood and Akitio. The rest of Tararua District will have water restrictions eased to alternate day hosing.

This means that odd numbered houses can use hoses on odd numbered days and vice versa for even numbered houses.

The rain has replenished the rivers and streams that Council sources water from to the extent that usage can be met while still adding water to reservoirs.

While the council expects river levels to drop again, they are unlikely to reach the dire levels experienced over the long dry summer.

Unfortunately the recent rain has not been sufficient to ease the restrictions in Woodville, Norsewood and Akitio as yet.

Council is closely monitoring water usage in each of these towns and is hopeful they too will have restrictions eased as more autumn rain falls.

Even though restrictions have been eased it still important the entire district continues to conserve water where possible.

Any significant rise is usage may see increased restrictions re-imposed if reservoir levels fall dramatically.