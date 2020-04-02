The older generation might be able to teach the next lot a thing or two about living through a disaster. After all, many of them have done just that.

And although our current situation has been described as this generation's WWII or Depression, some of the older lot aren't feeling too hard done by.

Napier Courier reporter Brenda Vowden's 91-year-old mother-in-law Mavis Vowden is looking on the bright side.

"We're quite happy - we've got TV, we've got books," Mavis Vowden says.

Vowden was 10 years old when she was evacuated from Southampton during WWII so doesn't agree with today's comparison.

"We went off to stay with strangers. We had bread and watercress - jam was a treat."

These days the larder is full.

"We've got plenty of tinned stuff. We can have rice and porridge - we've got our staples.

"We can get food can't we? And I do have an extra packet of toilet rolls."

Health issues now restricting her movement, so she and husband Bert are used to their four walls a lot more these days.

"I don't think we'll miss much - just the company of family. We'll have to chat on the

phone," she says.

Mavis and Bert will be spending time in lockdown reading and watching television.

"Doc Marten is my favourite. On Wednesday night we have Sky and listen to a lovely

symphony concert. On Sunday morning we have an opera."

However, Vowden will miss "walks" along the beach in a wheelchair.

"I can still sit outside in the sun. Meals on Wheels will leave food on the doorstep. And as

long as I've got a cup of tea, I'm happy."