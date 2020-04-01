Woodville's Czech artist in residence Martina Havlova made it home safely last week after her three-month stint in Tararua - but only just.

After Havlova's three-month residency in Woodville ended she travelled to the Far North and visited Cape Reinga and the Bay of Islands as part of her final New Zealand experience.

But the trip was sadly curtailed by a call from Czech Consul General Hana Flanderova telling Havlova to get on her way home as soon as possible as the threat of Covid-19 began to impact on Europe.

Desperate attempts by a travel agent to get Havlova on a plane initially failed but a late call to travel to Auckland to catch the last Emirates flight out of New Zealand had her on the plane on a Monday night and safely landed in Prague at 1.45am NZ time on the Wednesday.

An email to her Woodville hosts Kevin and Joan McIntyre's reads: "I just wanted to let you know that we safely landed in Prague half an hour ago. The flight was good with no delays.

"Thank you again everyone for the wonderful time we had. I will be in touch as soon as I have internet. Take good care, stay safe and all the best to you all, Martina."

When Havlova landed in New Zealand three months earlier, she said Pilsen in the Czech Republic seemed a long way from Woodville.

"It's about as far as you can go on this planet," Havlova said after her flight out to start her residency.

During her residency Havlova had to provide, through the magic of her camera and her perception of what she sees, evidence of the character of the Manawatū River for her assignment to help complete her Masters degree in Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art - University of West Bohemia in Pilsen.

At the Woodville Art and History Exhibition on February 28, Havlova more than exceeded local expectations and in the remaining month she developed a second copy of her book of photos to take back home and fulfilled the academic requirements of her university.

She was also given the opportunity by the McIntyres to taste a little more of New Zealand culture, attending a dog trial at Kumeroa, visiting the sights in Havelock North and Napier, flying over the Tararua District in a local aero club plane to the headwaters of the Manawatū, and visiting the coast, a real novelty as the Czech Republic is landlocked.

One final highlight for Havlova before flying home was to sail in a tall ship for a day around the Bay of Islands.