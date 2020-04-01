Help is at hand for Tararua residents caught in an emergency situation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Tararua District Council is under a welfare scheme set up by the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group (MWCDEM).

This group has activated a dedicated welfare helpline to assist with local access to household goods and services such as food, water, clothing and bedding.

It's a service for people not able to make arrangements through their own support networks.

Group welfare manager Jeanie Boost-Turner says many of the region's city and district councils have arrangements in place for delivering welfare needs at their local level.

"This helpline also does not replace other welfare support agencies, such as Ministry for Social Development, Ministry for Primary Industries, and Salvation Army, who already have systems in place for responding to Covid-19," says Boost-Turner.

"What the welfare helpline does do is allow us to ascertain need at a regional level, coordinate welfare needs, and distribute goods and services where they are needed most."

Tararua District Council communications manager Mark Maxwell said calls will go to a dedicated welfare call centre at Palmerston North City Council which will triage all welfare inquiries and transferring regional inquiries through to Horizons Regional Council.

From there, Horizons will email through details of the welfare inquiry on to the relevant city or district council.

In Tararua caller details will be sent through to a welfare team that is part of the council's Emergency Operations Centre which is being managed by council chief executive Blair King.

Maxwell said when the welfare group works out who is best able to help out with an inquiry the caller will be contacted directly.

"A number of community groups have offered to provide welfare support so it's about working out which group can provide the appropriate support. It could be a council staff member or it could be someone from a community group."

At this stage there is still work being carried out on compiling a list of the community groups who have put their hands up to help.

"There's a lot of work going on. A lot of groups are already doing great work in the community, but this is about filling in the gaps."

Maxwell said the welfare helpline isn't for the person who decided they didn't want to do their own shopping.

"It's for those people who don't have a process in place. I lot of people have a family member or neighbour to help out. This is for the people who don't have a solution to meet their needs."

MWCDEM group controller Craig Grant says welfare is the biggest concern for the region's Covid-19 response.

"Self-isolation means many of our most vulnerable are struggling to access essential services. We have heard of an elderly lady who had not left her home for days and had run out of food," says Grant.

"It is important that everyone in our community has access to what they need to get through.

"We encourage our region's residents to review the Covid-19.govt.nz website's help and advice pages to find out what welfare, financial and health services are available first. And then, if your questions are unanswered or if you need access to a local service, call the welfare helpline.

"Everyone can do their part and check in on neighbours, friends and family and let them now about services available."

The freephone welfare helpline number, 0800 725 678, will be available from 7am until 7pm, seven days a week.