A truck has rolled in Hawke's Bay, blocking the road on State Highway 2 between Kotemaori and Putorino.

The truck rolled at 7.04 am blocking both lanes and police say it could take hours to be removed.

At 9.35am, SH2 continued to be blocked.

NZTA said heavy vehicles are to follow directions of emergency services on-site for an alternative route.

Light vehicles are under stop/go management.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.